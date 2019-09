Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY -- It's only been one game, but Iowa's ground attack looks like it's much-improved from last season. The Hawkeyes rushed for 213 yards in their win over Miami of Ohio.

No. 1 on the depth chart, is junior Mekhi Sargent. Teammates say he's versatile. Sargent says he's simply capitalizing on an opportunity. John Sears reports.