New Exercise Equipment Installed Outside Fitness Facility

ALTOONA, Iowa –You have a new place to workout outdoors. The Altoona Campus cut the ribbon on new outdoor fitness equipment Wednesday morning.

The equipment is located behind the fitness facility right off the bike trail. You can do eight different exercises, including a chest press, tricep push, core work, and leg lifts.

Altoona Campus Board President Vince Ward said, “We're constantly looking for new ways, and torture devices, and new equipment to help with our almost 92 free fitness classes that come to our almost 10,000 members here at the campus.”

A $5,000 community betterment grant from Prairie Meadows helped pay for the new equipment, along with support from the city of Altoona.