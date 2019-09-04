Want to Help Hurricane Survivors? Donate Blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- LifeServe Blood Center has a message for anyone in Iowa who wants to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian: roll up your sleeve.

The blood donation center says not only are they the provider of blood products to all central Iowa hospitals, they also participate in a nationwide system that sends blood to areas in dire need.

"We are part of a disaster task force like the situations in Florida, if they need blood and can’t get it, they call upon community blood centers across the nation.," says Danielle West with LifeServe, "So if you donate with Lifeserve you can know you are helping your community you can also step up and help in situations like Florida where you might be able to travel there, donate money to that, but you can come in and give a part of you to help someone in need."

Universal 'O' blood types are always most in demand but LifeServe says it is seeing a shortage of all blood types right now. You can find a donation center and schedule a donation on LifeServe's website.