× 20th Annual RVTV Hits The Road Monday

Channel 13 RVTV Team to celebrate in 5 Iowa towns en route to ISU vs Iowa Game in Ames

RVTV Team to celebrate in Polk City, Ellsworth, Rockwell City, Humboldt and Ames

Big Coverage of Iowa’s Super Bowl on Channel 13 News starts Monday, September 9

WHO-HD is packing up and hittin’ the road Monday for RVTV 2019, the station’s annual week-long Iowa/Iowa State tailgate party. The Channel 13 RVTV crew will be headquartered in a luxurious Plaza RV parked in the center of each town. This year’s route will make stops in Polk City, Ellsworth, Rockwell City and Humboldt on the way to Ames for the big game Saturday, September 14th. Iowans can watch WHO-HD’s RVTV coverage live all week long on Channel 13 News at 4, 5, 6, & 10 PM starting Monday, September 9th.

Channel 13’s RVTV team is captained by Sports Director Keith Murphy and co-captained by John Sears, Mark Freund, Today in Iowa anchor Andy Fales and Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson. “Iowa Nice Guy’ Scott Siepker rides along to provide unique essays on each town. The popular fan sites Hawkeye Nation and Cyclone Fanatic also join the caravan with RV’s of their own. Each day begins with a special preview on Channel 13’s Today in Iowa from 5 to 7 AM.

This is the 20th year for Channel 13’s RVTV, and as the tradition grows, so do the celebrations. This year, the team is hearing about festivities planned at each of the tour stops including marching bands, fireworks, police escorts and a very special guest or two.

“We never know quite what to expect, which is part of the fun,” says WHO-HD Channel 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy. “But one thing we can always count on is great Iowa hospitality. RVTV could only work in Iowa where these communities know how to roll out the welcome mat. All fans pick a side in the Cy-Hawk rivalry, but they also remind us we’re all Iowans first. It’s a great experience.”

In addition to Hawkeye-Cyclone pregame coverage from Polk City to Ames, Channel 13’s RVTV coverage will include extra features and behind-the-scenes exclusives on the station’s RVTV web page, plus SoundOff Nation on Facebook, and @SoundOff13 on Twitter. Search for the hashtag #RVTV.