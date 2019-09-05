Crop Report Shows Slow Progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa farmers saw more dry fields in the last week according to the Iowa Crop Progress report. The nearly six days good for fieldwork saw farmers wrap up fungicide and insecticide applications. And some were harvesting hay.

Eighty-six percent of the corn crop is in the dough stage, 10 days behind the five year average. Forty-one percent of the crop is at the dent stage, nine days behind average. One percent of corn has reached maturity. Corn conditions are rated 62% good or excellent.

Ninety percent of soybeans have started to set pods, 12 days behind the average. Three percent of the crop is coloring, 11 days behind average. Soybean conditions are rated 60% good or excellent.