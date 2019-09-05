× Governor Reynolds Names New Director of Iowa DHS

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has named Kelly Kennedy Garcia as the new director of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Garcia is currently serving as the deputy executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. She will begin her new role at Iowa DHS on November.

Garcia replaces Jerry Foxhoven as the head of the Iowa DHS. Foxhoven resigned from the position earlier this summer at the request of Governor Kim Reynolds. Foxhoven is now suing the state for Wrongful Discharge, claiming he was illegally pushed out of the job.

This is the full press release from the Governor’s office announcing Garcia’s hiring: