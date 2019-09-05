“Homeless Stand Down” Preparing to Help Large Number of Homeless Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines, IOWA -- Iowans who are homeless or nearly homeless can attend a big event that will provide a variety of services at one location.

"Homeless Veterans Stand Down" is for both veterans and non-veterans. Attendees can a good meal, a hair cut, new clothes, and much more. Volunteers will also be available to help with legal aid, housing assistance, and other paper work. Veterans will have services specific to their needs.

Last year, 1,300 people attended Homeless Stand Down. Leaders with Polk County Veteran Affairs say they've seen an increase of children at the event over the years. So, this year they are setting up a tent that will have activities for children.

Homeless Stand Down begins Friday at 4:00 p.m. and wraps up Sunday at Noon. It's at at the Old Des Moines General Hospital at East 12th & Des Moines Streets.

Rides are available to the event. Call 515-783-9741 for pick-up times and locations.

You can find more information at http://www.desmoineshvs.com