Johnny Gosch Disappeared in West Des Moines 37 Years Ago Today

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s one of the most publicized missing persons cases in Iowa history. On the morning of September 5th, 1982, 12-year old Johnny Gosch disappeared while delivering newspapers in West Des Moines.

Police have never made an arrest in the case nor named any suspects. Over the years police have received thousands of tips but none have panned out. Johnny was one of the first children who’s face appeared on a milk carton. Missing posters with his face were plastered across central Iowa for years after his disappearance.

In 2014 a documentary on the search for Johnny Gosch was released. It is available for purchase or rental through Amazon.

Johnny’s mother, Noreen Gosch, has never abandoned the search for her son. She documents the case via a website for The Johnny Gosch Foundation which she created. Noreen Gosch has reported numerous leads in the case throughout the years, even claiming to have met with Johnny in the late 1990’s when he told her he had been a victim of sex trafficking. Authorities have not substantiated those claims.

If you have any information about any missing persons case, you can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE LOST.