Meet Moses: A Kindergarten Student Overcoming Every Medical Challenge Thrown His Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa –Parents often feel helpless as they watch their children go through cancer treatment. It was extra hard for one central Iowa family as their child faced other challenges.

It's an exciting time for Moses Avalos. “It`s so fun to see him thriving and he rolls that walker around here like a boss,” said Mom Libby Avalos.

He just started kindergarten at Prairie City Elementary. “He has a team at school that just goes above and beyond to help he him, and serve him, and celebrate him,” she said.

It's been a long road for Moses to get here. “He was diagnosed with Down syndrome at eight months of age. He was really healthy his first two years of life, we were really blessed, and then at two and a half years old in July of 2016, he was diagnosed with ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.”

Children with Down syndrome have an increased risk of leukemia. “It was a shock and it wasn`t. God helped us with that. And, I knew right away that he wasn`t going to die of leukemia. We just had that peace walking into treatment, but the hard part was knowing the next two and a half years he was going to be getting chemo and just all the pain and suffering that goes along with that treatment.”

Moses spent two months at Blank Children's Hospital after he was diagnosed. “He wasn`t as strong with his immune system and the chemo hit him really hard. He stopped crawling, he stopped sitting, basically he was lying in bed every day," said Avalos.

He also has autism. Being non-verbal made it even more difficult for his parents to know how to help. “He is the strongest child I know. Talk about being thrown curve balls, you know."

“He seems to always bring out the best in people, I`ve found,” added Avalos.

His mom says a simple way you to show support for kids like Moses is donate blood. A blood drive will take place in honor of Moses and in honor of Maddy Snow this Saturday.

It's the Mighty God, Mighty Kids Fighting Cancer Blood Drive. It's Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly on Fleur Drive. You can sign up to donate at lifeservebloodcenter.org. Or call 800-287-4903.