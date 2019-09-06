Ames Named Best College Town in America

AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames has been named the Best College Town in America, by the Financial News Website, 247Wall Street.com. The website named the thirty best towns, starting with Ames at #1 and ending with Madison Wisconsin at #30
According to a news release 24/7’s rankings considered the share of residents enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate institution, the number of colleges and universities in the area, the median age of residents, the city's unemployment rate and the number of bars per 100,000 city residents.
Ames finished first, and number seven was the University of Iowa.
1. Ames, Iowa
Pop. enrolled in college: 45.2% (29,369)
No. of colleges and universities in the area: 2
Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 62.7%
Median age: 23.1
2018 unemployment: 1.5%
Bars and restaurants: 236 per 100,000 people
7. Iowa City, Iowa
Pop. enrolled in college: 34.4% (25,276)
No. of colleges and universities in the area: 3
Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.9%
Median age: 25.8
2018 unemployment: 1.9%
Bars and restaurants: 274 per 100,000 people
Students on the Iowa State Campus were not surprised by the ranking.
“You look at our campus, it’s like the best campus around, you’ve got all kinds of open space, you look at Ames itself, it's basically centered around college, everything here is basically for college kids," said Bailee Bortz an ISU student from Rudd, IA.
“Some places are like New York, you think of having a college there, you can’t drive anywhere, it’s a huge city,” said Ryan Smith, an ISU student from Eagle Grove. “You think of Ames we have the bus system, we’ve got- you can transfer anywhere you want, it’s pretty awesome.”
At the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau, they work to promote the community across the country.
"I’ve been in Ames since ’79, and it is a great place to live, not only to live but to visit," said Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Kevin Bourke. “We’ve got so many things going with restaurants and entertainment in town, and obviously athletics brings a lot of excitement, especially this time of year.”
Below is the list in order of the cities for 2019 Best College Town in America.
Here is the list if you’d like to break out how each city ranked.
30 Best College Towns in America
2 Bloomington IN
3 College Station TX
4 Davis CA
5 Gainesville FL
6 Ann Arbor MI
8 Provo Utah
9 Flagstall AZ
10 Champaign IL
11 Berkley CA
12 Greenville NC
13 Boulder CO
14 Tallahassee FL
15 Athens-Clark County GA
16 Cambridge MA
17 Columbia MO
18 Fayetteville AR
19 Lawrence KS
20 Kalamazoo MI
21 Tempe AZ
22 Muncie IN
23 Lynchburg VA
24 Denton TX
25 Norman OK
26 Tuscaloosa AL
27 Chico CA
28 Fort Collins CO
29 Bellingham WA
30 Madison WI