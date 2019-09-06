Ames Named Best College Town in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames has been named the Best College Town in America, by the Financial News Website, 247Wall Street.com. The website named the thirty best towns, starting with Ames at #1 and ending with Madison Wisconsin at #30

According to a news release 24/7’s rankings considered the share of residents enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate institution, the number of colleges and universities in the area, the median age of residents, the city's unemployment rate and the number of bars per 100,000 city residents.

Ames finished first, and number seven was the University of Iowa.

1. Ames, Iowa

Pop. enrolled in college: 45.2% (29,369)

No. of colleges and universities in the area: 2

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 62.7%

Median age: 23.1

2018 unemployment: 1.5%

Bars and restaurants: 236 per 100,000 people

7. Iowa City, Iowa

Pop. enrolled in college: 34.4% (25,276)

No. of colleges and universities in the area: 3

Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.9%

Median age: 25.8

2018 unemployment: 1.9%

Bars and restaurants: 274 per 100,000 people

Students on the Iowa State Campus were not surprised by the ranking.

“You look at our campus, it’s like the best campus around, you’ve got all kinds of open space, you look at Ames itself, it's basically centered around college, everything here is basically for college kids," said Bailee Bortz an ISU student from Rudd, IA.

“Some places are like New York, you think of having a college there, you can’t drive anywhere, it’s a huge city,” said Ryan Smith, an ISU student from Eagle Grove. “You think of Ames we have the bus system, we’ve got- you can transfer anywhere you want, it’s pretty awesome.”

At the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau, they work to promote the community across the country.

"I’ve been in Ames since ’79, and it is a great place to live, not only to live but to visit," said Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Kevin Bourke. “We’ve got so many things going with restaurants and entertainment in town, and obviously athletics brings a lot of excitement, especially this time of year.”

Below is the list in order of the cities for 2019 Best College Town in America.

Here is the list if you’d like to break out how each city ranked.

30 Best College Towns in America

1 Ames IA

2 Bloomington IN

3 College Station TX

4 Davis CA

5 Gainesville FL

6 Ann Arbor MI

7 Iowa City Iowa

8 Provo Utah

9 Flagstall AZ

10 Champaign IL

11 Berkley CA

12 Greenville NC

13 Boulder CO

14 Tallahassee FL

15 Athens-Clark County GA

16 Cambridge MA

17 Columbia MO

18 Fayetteville AR

19 Lawrence KS

20 Kalamazoo MI

21 Tempe AZ

22 Muncie IN

23 Lynchburg VA

24 Denton TX

25 Norman OK

26 Tuscaloosa AL

27 Chico CA

28 Fort Collins CO

29 Bellingham WA

30 Madison WI