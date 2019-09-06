Classic Car Show Will Benefit Organization Helping Children With Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- You can check out classic cars this weekend while helping those going through childhood cancer.

Concours d'Elegance is Sunday, Sept. 8. More than 100 vintage and classic motor vehicles will line the streets around the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. The event is free to attend, but you can make a freewill donation to the Children's Cancer Connection.

Christina Hackbart with Children’s Cancer Connection said the event has partnered with the organization the past five years. It's given about $20,000 each year to help send kids to Children's Cancer Connection's oncology and sibling camps.

Some of the kids the organization serves will also take part in the event. “They get to go around and basically judge five different cars. They get to score them from one to five. There`s five different categories they get to choose from, and they love it. They think it`s really fun. The boys that did it last year were really harsh on them,” said Hackbart.

Concours d'Elegance runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.