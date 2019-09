Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- The Clive Police Department needs your help to find a man they say is responsible for car burglaries and credit card forgeries in the metro.

Officials are searching for 36-year-old Damir Nuhanovic. The crimes happened in Clive and West Des Moines.

Police say Nuhanovic was last seen driving a gray Dodge pickup truck or black Lincoln Navigator.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact the Clive Police Department.