WEST DES MOINES - It was another instant classic between rivals Dowling and Valley. 4th ranked Valley used a big 2nd half to upset the 6-time defending champs, 29-22.

The Tigers outscored the Maroons 20-8 in the 2nd half. Creighton Mitchell scored the game winning TD with 3 mins left.

Valley has won 4 of the last 7 regular season games in the series.