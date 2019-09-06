Karen Pence Announced as Special Guest for Fundraiser in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds will welcome America’s second lady to Iowa later this month for her annual Harvest Festival fundraiser.

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, was announced as the special guest for the event scheduled for Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The Harvest Festival fundraiser will include a barbecue, pumpkin carving and face painting among other activities. Tickets are $50 per person and is free to attend for anyone under 18.

That will be the same day that at least 18 Democratic presidential candidates are expected to take part in the Polk County Steak Fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Water Works Park.