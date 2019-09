Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are trying to sort out a possible shooting on Des Moines' south side Friday morning. Police responded to a call reporting gunfire at the Ridges Apartment complex near Southridge mall.

A caller said multiple shots were fired through their apartment door. The crime scene investigation unit was on scene.

No injuries have been reported. We'll continue to update you as we learn more.