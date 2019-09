× Police: Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in serious condition after police say her boyfriend accidentally shot her in the stomach.

Des Moines police said it happened Friday evening at Silver Oaks Senior Living in the 900 block of Oakridge Drive.

The woman was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in serious condition. Police said she was alert and is expected to survive.

Police have not yet said how the man accidentally shot his girlfriend.