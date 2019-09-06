Spread Some Sparkle in Honor of Ankeny Girl Who Died of Cancer Complications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Friends and family of a girl who died of cancer complications want you to spread some sparkle in honor of her birthday.

Erin Moomey would have turned 17 years old Friday. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 11. Erin died eight months later from complications.

Friends and family are doing random acts of kindness this week in Erin's honor. They want you to do the same and share your random act on social media using the hashtag #spreadsomesparkle.

You can also celebrate her birthday by eating a cupcake she designed. Creme Cupcake posted on Instagram that a portion of the proceeds from Erin's cupcake or coordinating sprinkle mix will be donated to the Children's Cancer Connection this month.

Erin's family and friends continue her legacy with a Sparkle Run every May and by decorating a tree in her memory at the Festival of Trees and Lights every November.