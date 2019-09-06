WIRED: Ames Chain Gang Is Family Affair

AMES -- Many schools have chain gangs that have worked together before, maybe many times. But there aren't many chain gangs as close as the one in Ames, where three generations of Sailsburys man the sidelines.

