World Championship Chili Cook-Off Spices Up the Metro

ANKENY, Iowa -- If you are in Ankeny this weekend expect a spicy smell in the air. The ICS World Championship Chili Cook-off begins Friday at the District and Prairie Trail.

More than 300 chili chefs from around the country will compete for the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of best chili in the world.

There are four categories of chili, red chili with no beans, chili verde, homestyle with beans, and vegetable chili.

The chili cook-off kick-off is on Friday and it begins at 6 p.m., it is free to get in and there will be two bands as well as food trucks and drinks.

The competition starts on Saturday at 11 a.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. and goes through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One day admission costs $7 online and $10 at the door. Two-day admission costs $12 online and $15 at the door. Bring cash when you are buying at the door and buy online at chilicookoff.com.

There is free parking and shuttles at the DMACC Ankeny Campus and Ankeny High School.