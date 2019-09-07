× 2 Injured in Crash Involving Semis, Van Near the East Mixmaster

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said two people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash that closed the east mixmaster Saturday evening.

Police said the crash involved two semi trucks and a van. It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes. Two people in the van were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on how the crash happened.

Hazmat crews are on scene cleaning up diesel fuel that leaked onto the roadway. Part of that road remains closed. Police said the area is slick because of the fuel spill. They are asking drivers to use caution.