ESPN College GameDay Coming to Ames for Cy-Hawk Showdown

AMES, Iowa — It’s official: ESPN College GameDay is headed to Ames on Saturday for the Cy-Hawk showdown.

It will be the first time the popular college football pre-game show happens in Ames.

College GameDay’s presence will add even more excitement to the highly-anticipated matchup between two top 25 teams.

Iowa and Iowa State kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.