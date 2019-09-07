Hawkeyes Dominate Rutgers 30-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa cruised by Rutgers Saturday, dominating on both sides of the football.

Iowa defeated Rutgers 30-0 behind quarterback Nate Stanley's strong effort. Stanley completed 16-of-28 passes for 236 yards and three TDs. Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two of those TDs and totaled 113 yards receiving.

Mehki Sargent and Toren Young both rushed for 59 yards each, followed by Tyler Goodson's 53 yards.

Iowa is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

Iowa and Iowa State square off next Saturday in Ames for the highly-anticipated Cy-Hawk showdown.