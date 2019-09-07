× Semi Driver Killed After Collision in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The driver of a semi-trailer truck died after a collision with a car in Pleasant Hill Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said a car driven by Lisa Pearson-West, 50, of Des Moines, was turning northbound onto NE 70th Street from E. University Avenue when she drove in the path of a westbound semi-trailer truck. The patrol said the truck was unable to avoid Pearson-West’s car and struck it in the passenger side. Both vehicles left the roadway and ended up in a nearby ditch. The semi overturned onto the driver’s side in the ditch.

First responders determined the truck driver, 63-year-old Kevin Deronde of Oskaloosa, died at the scene. His passenger, 59-year-old Linda Deronde, was transported to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. Pearson-West also sustained injuries and was taken to Methodist Hospital where she remains.

E. University Avenue between US 65 and NE 112th Street is blocked until further notice. There is a detour in place.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.