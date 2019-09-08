Hawkeyes Rise in AP Top 25, Cyclones Drop Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Fans were hoping to see the first top 25 showdown in Cy-Hawk history when Iowa and Iowa State kickoff Saturday, but that won't be happening.

The Associated Press released its latest rankings. The Hawkeyes jumped up one spot to 19th. But the idle Cyclones fell one spot and are now the first team out at 26.

Iowa dominated Rutgers 30-0. Iowa State had a bye week and voters still felt leery after the 3OT game against UNI.

Iowa and Iowa State kickoff at 3 p.m. Sept. 14.

Here are the complete AP Top 25 rankings:

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Georgia

4 LSU

5 Oklahoma

6 Ohio State

7 Notre Dame

8 Auburn

9 Florida

10 Michigan

11 Utah

12 Texas

13 Penn State

14 Wisconsin

15 Oregon

16 Texas A&M

17 UCF

18 Michigan State

19 Iowa

20 Washington State

21 Maryland

22 Boise State

23 Washington

24 USC

25 Virginia