Hawkeyes Rise in AP Top 25, Cyclones Drop Out

IOWA -- Fans were hoping to see the first top 25 showdown in Cy-Hawk history when Iowa and Iowa State kickoff Saturday, but that won't be happening.
The Associated Press released its latest rankings. The Hawkeyes jumped up one spot to 19th. But the idle Cyclones fell one spot and are now the first team out at 26.
Iowa dominated Rutgers 30-0. Iowa State had a bye week and voters still felt leery after the 3OT game against UNI.
Iowa and Iowa State kickoff at 3 p.m. Sept. 14.
Here are the complete AP Top 25 rankings:
1 Clemson
2 Alabama
3 Georgia
4 LSU
5 Oklahoma
6 Ohio State
7 Notre Dame
8 Auburn
9 Florida
10 Michigan
11 Utah
12 Texas
13 Penn State
14 Wisconsin
15 Oregon
16 Texas A&M
17 UCF
18 Michigan State
19 Iowa
20 Washington State
21 Maryland
22 Boise State
23 Washington
24 USC
25 Virginia