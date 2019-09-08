× Insiders 9/8/19: Big Plans for the ISU Research Park, Steve Bullock Wants to Improve Rural America

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ames City Council recently approved an expansion to the ISU Research Park. It is over 400 acres and holds 90 companies. Salaries of the people working there are $20,000 higher than the $47,000 national median salary.

Rick Sanders is the new president of the ISU Research Park. He talks about its future as Iowa tries to attract high-tech jobs.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a Democratic presidential candidate, wants to use his rural state background to improve rural life across the United States. Bullock explains what he would do to improve food, energy, schools, jobs and more in rural communities.

Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price asked Bullock if he has any health concerns about wind energy. Here's what he said.

A parade is an easy way for political campaigns to get visibility. If you were sitting along Grand Avenue in Des Moines on Labor Day, you saw plenty of presidential candidates represented.

Sanders talks about lessons he learned from his previous job, explains why he decided not to run against Congressman Steve King and gives a Cy-Hawk football game prediction.