Woman Stabbed at Home in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is expected to be OK after someone stabbed her at a home in the Capitol Heights neighborhood in Des Moines.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to Lutheran Hospital just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning after a woman came in with a stab wound. The deputies determined the stabbing happened at 3997 NE 43rd Court.

Police have not released the victim’s name but said she is in her 30s. Police are now looking for a male suspect in his 30s.