Construction On-Track for Waukee’s Second High School

WAUKEE, Iowa – Waukee Community Schools' second high school is one-third complete.

Waukee Northwest High School will sit on 100 acres of land and be approximately 382,000 square feet.

Waukee Community Schools Chief Operations Officer Kirk Johnson said the district sees on average 500 new students each year, so a second high school is vital.

“It’s more a function of just our forecasting when we knew when we needed to build facilities. It’s really more about making sure that we have facilities for the students that we serve,” Johnson said.

Students attending the new high school will feed in from the northern and western part of the district boundaries.

The school is expected to have three levels, an auditorium that seats 1,000 people, a football stadium, and more.

Johnson said the biggest challenge so far has not been the weather, but rather the soil conditions on the property.

“One thing we always have to do is the soil gets tested and we go through a rigorous process to make sure before we lay concrete down that it meets certain specifications,” Johnson said.

The school mascot and colors are expected to be voted on later this fall.

Waukee Northwest High School is located off of Hickman Road on North 10th Street. The school will share space with the city of Waukee. The city plans to build a youth sports complex north of Douglas on the western edge of the property.

The second high school is expected to open fall 2021.