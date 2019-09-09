Massive Fire in Ellsworth Destroys Building Housing Antique Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLSWORTH, Iowa -- A massive fire in Ellsworth completely destroyed a building and kept firefighters busy Monday night.

Firefighters were called to QC Supply in the 1500 block of Desota Street just after 6 p.m. Flames and thick, black smoke were pouring out of the building when they arrived. Firefighters said the doors and windows of the building were all blown out. Several antique cars inside the building are all destroyed. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire but said it could be the result of an explosion because the windows are all blown out.