POLK CITY, Iowa -- Polk City was once a tiny community of only a few hundred people, but it`s grown about 700 percent in just 50 years. That`s due to two things: the growth of Des Moines and Saylorville.

The reservoir has done more than just help the town grow. It`s protected it. Channel 13’s Andy Fales tells more about the growing, central Iowa town.