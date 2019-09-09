× Trial Delayed for Ottumwa Mom Accused of Strangling Daughter with Pajama Pants

OTTUMWA, Iowa – The murder trial for an Ottumwa mother accused of strangling her five-year-old daughter with pajama pants has been delayed until December.

Kelsie Thomas had been scheduled to go to trial Tuesday in the death of Cloe Chandler. The child was found unresponsive on July 19th, 2018 at the family’s North James Street home. Chandler was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined Chandler died from ligature strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.

After initially telling investigators she found her daughter hanging from a pair of jeans the child had tied over a dowel rod in her closet, court documents reveal Thomas confessed on July 26th to strangling Cloe with a pair of pajama pants.

She was charged with murder and arrested the same day as the confession.

Thomas’ trial is now scheduled for December 10th and is expected to take 10 days. The trial is being held in Wapello County.