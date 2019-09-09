× West Des Moines Police Investigating Bullets Fired Into West Des Moines Homes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines are investigating a vehicle they located Monday morning that may be connected to reports of shots fired over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 50th Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers investigated but didn’t find anything.

Later that morning, one person reported a front window shot out and a bullet in his kitchen.

Then, someone in the 1000 block of 45th Street reported their front window was damaged and the bullet was still in it.

Police don’t know if the homes were targeted or whether the damage was done by stray bullets.

Police found a vehicle early Monday morning they think could be involved. It was impounded and officers are investigating.

Officers are also collecting home surveillance video from the area.

If you have any information on the shootings you can leave a tip with police at 515-222-3399 or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 223-1400.