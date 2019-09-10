× Ames Residents Head to Polls on Healthy Life Center Question

AMES, Iowa- Ames residents head to the polls Tuesday for vote on a $49 million dollar Healthy Life Center.

The project is being promoted by the City of Ames, which is also closing its only indoor pool at Ames High School in 2022. Also joining on the project is Heartland Senior Center, Mary Greeley Medical Center, Iowa State University, DMACC and Story County.

The organizations promoting the project have contributed to the effort and would use the new structure to help provide services. The project total is $49 million. So far, $20 million has been raised through the organizations promoting the project and through private donors.

Proponents say the center’s fitness center and warm water pool would encourage Ames residents to be healthier, and the building would provide much-needed space for the Ames Senior Center.

Opponents have criticized the project as being to costly, and also, the fitness center competes against private business in Ames. One organization mounted a mailer and sign campaign to try to defeat the measure.