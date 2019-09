× Authorities Asking for Help Finding Metro Woman Last Seen in May

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Jasmine Lynn Windsor-Blunt hasn’t been seen since early May, now the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding her.

According to a Facebook post, authorities say Windsor-Blunt was reported missing on August 26th but hasn’t been seen since May 12th.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to call Polk County Crimestoppers at (515) 223-1400.