Central College Drops Price of Tuition by $20K

PELLA, Iowa – Central College is making a dramatic drop in the price of tuition for students starting in the Fall of 2020.

The school announced Tuesday it will offer annual tuition at $18,600. That’s a $20,000 decrease from the tuition of $38,600 for the 2019-2020 school year.

Central says the change offers more transparency to what students and families actually pay. The college will still offer scholarships and financial aid.

“Central views it as our responsibility to help bring rationality to the price of a high-quality college education,” says Central College President Mark Putnam. “Central’s new tuition and financial aid pricing is clearer and easier to understand. It’s an important commitment to our students, families, alumni and donors.”

The college says with scholarships, the price of tuition at Central is equivalent to Iowa’s public universities.