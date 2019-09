Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University and the Cyclone football team will be at the center of the biggest pregame show in the country this weekend, but head coach Matt Campbell says none of that matters.

"The reality is what effect it has at 3 o'clock is zero," Cambell said on Tuesday about ESPN's 'College Gameday' (and RVTV) coming to Ames before the Cy-Hawk showdown.

Mark Freund has more on how the team is blocking out the noise.