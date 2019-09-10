Gardening Tips: September 7, 2019

Posted 4:01 pm, September 10, 2019, by

It's not fall yet - but  it's almost time to do a popular fall activity to prepare for a great and beautiful spring.  Earl May's Mark Thoms gives us tips on how to plan now for bulb planting. You don't want to plant bulbs until you're wearing a jacket, but study up now to have everything you need ready to go when it's time to start digging.

