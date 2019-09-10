× Morning Storms Cause Metro Power Outages, Traffic Issues

DES MOINES, Iowa – Early morning storms Tuesday are causing some traffic issues around the metro.

A power pole came down at the intersection of Merle Hay Road and New York Ave. Police are barricading the area and traffic is being detoured around the intersection. MidAmerican Energy has been called to fix it, but thousands of customers in the area are without power.

The outage map for MidAmerican energy shows as of 7:25 a.m., about 5,600 customers are affected.

Trees coming down in intersections have also impacted the morning commute. Reports of trees blocking the road have come in at SE 5th St. and Watrous as well as MLK Pkway and Forest, according to Des Moines Police.

Lt. Chris Bolton with the Des Moines Fire Department says a tree fell on a house at 5901 S. Union and firefighters and police are checking to make sure no one inside was injured. A tree is also down in the roadway at 4th and Wall.

Firefighters also responded to reports of downed power lines at SE 7th and Pleasant. A lightning strike is also believed to be responsible for a tree that caught fire at 615 E. Rose, said Bolton.

Heavy rain caused ponding on the roadways in some areas so drivers are being asked to take it slow.