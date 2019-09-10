× Police Investigating After 17-Year-Old Found Dead in Fort Dodge Home

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are investigating the death of a teenager after a reported shooting in Fort Dodge on Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Dodge police say they were called to a home in the 700 block on N. 8th Street around 12:45 pm on Tuesday on a report of an accidental shooting. When they arrived they found an unresponsive 17-year-old male in the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s name but say he was a senior at Fort Dodge High School.