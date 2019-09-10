× RVTV: Small But Mighty Ellsworth Ready for Biggest Day of the Year

ELLSWORTH, Iowa — With less than 500 people in this town, Ellsworth is one of the smallest town’s RVTV has ever been to. But organizers are confident it will be one of the tour’s more successful stops.

Their main street is already decorated and their park is getting all set up Tuesday afternoon. President of the Ellsworth Community Association Marcy Olson says volunteers are being pulled all across the South Hamilton School District and are pulling out all the stops for one of the biggest events this town has ever been a part of.

“These small towns seem to be dying out so much and I was thinking and trying to figure out something that would be really exciting for our town and that a lot of people are aware of, and of course we’ve been following RVTV, my family, for years. So I reached out by emailing John Sears and we’ve been emailing back and forth for a couple of years and then he let me know this year that we were one of the chosen spots which was really thrilling,” Olson said.

It really is years in the making for Ellsworth and even North Central Iowa. Events start at 4 p.m. and there’s everything from a CyHawk tug-of-war contest, to a hot dog eating contest, a concert from Two Feet Deep, fireworks and much more.

“Well you know I really have been to a lot of RVTVs, so I wanted to do something that was pretty unique that I haven’t seen done at RVTVs so I thought the lawnmower races was something unique that I haven’t seen done and we’re having an RVTV 5K,” Olson said.

Schedule of Ellsworth Events:

All-day – Smoking meats contest

4:00 p.m. – High school band and choir performance

5:00 p.m. – Tug of War Challenge

5:30 p.m. – Hot Dog Eating Challenge

6:00 p.m. – Super Fan contest

6:30 p.m. – RVTV 5K Run/Walk

7:00 p.m. – Live music by Two Feet Deep

7:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Races

8:00 p.m. – Cornhole tournament

10:30 p.m. – Grand Finale Fireworks