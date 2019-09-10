× Two Des Moines Walgreens Locations Robbed Monday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating robberies at two metro pharmacies Monday night that may be linked.

The first robbery happened at 8:50 p.m. at the Walgreens at 2545 E. Euclid Avenue. The second happened 25 minutes later about six miles west on Highway 6, at the Walgreens at 5515 Douglas Avenue.

Police say the suspect told employees he had a gun but no witnesses saw a weapon. The description of the suspect in both robberies was similar.

No one was injured and police have not made any arrests.