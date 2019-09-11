× Albia Man Killed After Being Struck by Car on Highway 34

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa – An Albia man is dead following an accident east of Albia early Wednesday morning when a car struck a pedestrian.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report says the accident happened on Highway 34 about three miles east of Albia around 1:11 a.m.

A car driven by 23-year-old Marcus Major was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, 23-year-old Zachary Bates stepped onto the road at the driveway of 6935 Highway 34. Major braked and swerved to the left but was unable to avoid hitting him.

Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major and his passenger were not injured.

The accident is under investigation.