DES MOINES, Iowa -- August 2019 will go down in the record books for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The ARL says it rescued 1,081 animals in August, the most they've saved in a single month in their 93 year history. That number includes animals that were adopted, reunited with owners or found other 'live placement'.

The ARL still has more than 1,600 animals in their care. The biggest need is for cat adoptions.