× Fans Are Ready For GameDay in Ames; Police Are, Too

AMES, Iowa — ESPN College GameDay will make its debut in Ames on Saturday and police are preparing for massive crowds.

“We had already done a large amount of prep and then all of a sudden we get the added twist of ESPN GameDay coming so we had refocus our priorities for game day weekend,” say Iowa State Police Chief Michael Newton.

Officials expect nearly 100,000 people to be in and around Jack Trice Stadium.

“We will have officers from every department in Story County and we will also be using the state patrol and the Iowa DOT motor vehicle enforcement will be out,” says Newton.

The National Guard Civil Support team, State Fire Marshal and bomb squad will also be on hand. Authorities will also be handing out a reminder to fans as they enter the tailgating area.

“As they come into our tailgate lots we’re going to give them a flyer that explains the behaviors that are allowed and are not allowed,” says Newton. “One of the things we have problems with on these game days is people try to get up and dance on their car, dance on vehicles we don’t allow that kind of stuff.”While Iowa State police patrol the lots and fields before and during the game, Ames Police will focus on what comes after.

“What we find is people have little bit too much alcohol to drink a little soon and sometimes they get overwhelmed and we have a lot of medical calls so we’re asking people try drinking that clear liquid that’s called water that would be a really good tip for Saturday and maybe a little bit less on the alcohol side,” said Commander Geoff Huff with the Ames Police Department.