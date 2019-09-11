New Highway 20 Taking Traffic and Business Away from Rockwell City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa -- Things on High Street in Rockwell City are at an all-time low.

The road formerly buzzed with traffic but now the flow is down to a trickle.

"On a Friday night or a Sunday, you could hardly get out of your driveway," says Theresa Hildreth.

But that was when Highway 20 ran through the center of town. Now the expanded road passes by the town miles away. Its taken away the traffic and that has taken away business.

Pizza Ranch has bought the farm. Kum & Go came and went. "Their gas sales had dropped about in half," says Mayor Phil Heinlen.

But the news isn't all bad and residents are taking the 'glass half full' approach.

"What I really don't miss are the semis," says Hildreth, "I have two young boys, they ride their bikes all over town, so I feel like it`s safer."

Hildreth also says she appreciates the expanded Highway 20 as a Hawkeye fan.

"It doesn't take quite as long to get to Kinnick Stadium," she says, "It`s a lot faster. We can do it in three hours!"