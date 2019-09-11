Police Identify Fort Dodge Teen Killed in Reported Accidental Shooting

Posted 9:23 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, September 11, 2019

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Fort Dodge 17-year-old who died Tuesday after a reported accidental shooting.

The teen, who is a senior at Fort Dodge High School, has been identified as Daiqualis Poe. Police say they’re continuing to investigate Poe’s “tragic death.”

Fort Dodge police say they were called to a home in the 700 block of N. 8th Street around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of an accidental shooting.  When they arrived they found Poe unresponsive in the home suffering from a gunshot wound.  He was later pronounced dead.

No new information on the investigation into Poe’s death can be shared at this point, according to police.

