RVTV: Rockwell City Residents Unite Over Daily Breakfast in Hawkeye Man Cave

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa -- RVTV is making its way to Rockwell City Wednesday. It’s a town of around 2,000 people that really embraces that small town Iowa feel.

They love to gather as a community and hang out as friends and neighbors, but they can’t do so in the mornings because there’s no local coffee shop or breakfast joint to go to, so they made their own.

“We lost our coffee shop about three months ago and there is really no place to have coffee so we thought we would have a place where people could come and have a coffee and sit down and visit. People just come and go from about 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.,” Tom Hildreth said.

Hildreth opens up his Hawkeye man cave garage every morning for people to come over and hang out. They can make their own breakfast, pour themselves a cup of coffee, and most importantly spend time together.

“It’s fun. It’s a place where we show up, we talk about the day’s events and criticize everybody. It’s just like every little town in Iowa, just a place to have coffee,” State Representative (R) Mike Sexton said.

“This is probably one of the highlights of my day. I get to see my friends here. We all meet here and chat and discuss the farm prices and solve the problems of the world,” Thomas Stell said.

The Hildreth’s provide the food supplies, and the town residents who choose to attend in return give free will donations. Since starting to gather at the Hawkeye man cave, Hildreth says they’ve actually over-donated by almost $700. Instead of giving the money back, the Rockwell City residents decided to put the money to good use.

“Well, the last year we probably gathered $650-$700 of extra money that were above the expenses. So we take that money to the elementary school for donations that they can use as they see fit,” Paul Feld said. “It’s a good thing. We get to tell each other lies and have fun doing it.”

Wednesday’s breakfast meetup was extra busy as the town is up earlier than usual getting ready for RVTV to come to town for the first time. Hildreth’s wife, Theresa, is in charge of RVTV for Rockwell City and says they’ve got a lot of exciting things planned.

“We’ve got a sweet corn eating contest, a chili cook-off, plenty of games for kids, and an epic dunk tank with a true official so make sure you check that out. And then on a more serious note, since it is 9/11 we will be having a patriotic salute right at 6 p.m. for our residents. It’s a somber time, but we will take about 2-5 important minutes and then we are going to party on,” Theresa Hildreth said.

