× ‘Victim’ in South Side Shooting Charged with Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Court documents filed earlier this week are revealing why attempted murder charges were dropped against two people involved in a southside shooting that injured two people back in August — and why one of the alleged victims is now facing charges.

The shooting took place on August 27th in the 1100 block of Army Post Road. Police initially arrested 21-year-old Corey Brown and 24-year-old Charity Ramer, of Grimes, on attempted murder charges.

Police said at the time they were involved in an argument with two panhandlers and one of the panhandlers hit Ramer in the face and that’s when Brown shot at them. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Last week, the attempted murder charges against Ramer and Brown were dropped when more evidence was brought to light.

A criminal complaint filed Monday for one of the panhandlers, Michael Brooks, claims he and Ferdinand Johnson were in the process of robbing a man sitting inside a vehicle outside of a liquor store when Ramer and Brown interrupted the crime. The complaint says Johnson had a gun and pointed it at Ramer and Brown, then hit Ramer in the face with it.

That’s when Brown, who also had a gun, shot Johnson in self-defense. Brooks was also grazed by a bullet fired by Brown.

The complaint alleges Brooks took the gun Johnson had used during the robbery and hid it nearby before police arrived.

Brooks is now charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Johnson has not been charged in the case but police say more arrests are expected.