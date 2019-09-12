Ag Rental Rates Decrease at Slower Rates Than Property Value

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa's county cash rent and land value details are out from the USDA's National Agriculture Statistics Service.

Cash rents have fallen on average since 2017, but only by a dollar, now at $230 per acre. The highest cash rent in the state was in Scott County at $277 dollars per acre, while Clarke County had the lowest at $136 per acre.

The average cash rent has fallen about 11% since its height in 2014, when it averaged $260 dollars an acre in Iowa.

But those rent rates have been falling at a much slower rate than property values. Iowa cropland value in 2019, averages $7,260 an acre, down $180 from 2017. Cropland prices also fell from a height in 2014, but by much more than rent, it went down 17%, from $8,750 dollars an acre.