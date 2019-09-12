Blackout License Plates are Sold Out in Some Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Blackouts are a sellout ... but the Iowa DOT says more are on the way.

More than 17,500 of the license plates, featuring white lettering over a plane black background, have been issued since they first became available on July 1st. The DOT now says multiple counties have run out of the plates. A new shipment is expected next week for those counties.

The Iowa DOT recommends checking with your county Treasurer before heading in for new plates. You can still order them at your Treasurer's office and pick them up later. You can also order them online.

The plates carry an extra charge on your vehicle registration, $10 for regular plates and $15 for personalized, that goes towards the state's Road Use Tax Fund to pay for road repairs.