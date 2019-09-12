Clive Daycare Provider Charged After Police Say She Admitted to Shaking 6-Month-Old, Causing Serious Injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa – A Clive daycare provider has been charged with child endangerment after a six-month-old girl in her care suffered serious injuries.

Clive police say emergency responders were called to an in-home daycare business at 1256 NW 92nd Street on August 21st on a report of a child not breathing.

When they arrived, they found the child not breathing on her own. She was transported to a metro immediately for treatment.

Police say the daycare provider, 55-year-old Tina Welch, told them she was feeding the child when she began coughing and stopped breathing, then gasped for air off and on.

A medical examination of the child showed she had a subdural hemorrhage and a compression spinal fracture in the lumbar region.

Police interviewed Welch again, along with an investigator from the Department of Human Services, on September 9th. Officials say at that time she admitted to shaking the child and causing the injuries.

Welch is charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. She is free on bond until her trial.

Police say the child remains hospitalized. They are not releasing her name or identifying her family.